Taiwan attempts to rescue dozens of sailors stranded by Typhoon Gaemi

Taipei: Taiwan's coast guard tried on Friday to rescue dozens of sailors stranded off the southern coast after Typhoon Gaemi sank a freighter and grounded eight others in the Taiwan Strait.

The powerful typhoon swept through Taiwan on Thursday with gusts of up to 227 kph (141 mph) before barrelling west across the Taiwan Strait towards China where it is expected to dump more torrential rain.

One crew member was found dead, while four were rescued and four others were missing after a Tanzania-flagged cargo ship sank off Taiwan's southern Kaohsiung port, the island's coast guard officials told Reuters.

Seventy-nine crew members still awaited rescue on eight other freighters that were stranded, the coast guard said. Nine people were rescued earlier today from a Togo-flagged freighter stranded on a beach.