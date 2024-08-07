Taiwan court grants man divorce after wife demands money for sex

A Taiwan man has been granted divorce after his wife who opposed the split, kept demanding money every time the couple would have sexual intercourse.
According to a report by South China Morning Post, Taiwan court granted the man named Hao a divorce, after his wife named Xuan, refused to have intercourse with him.
Married in 2014, Hao and Xuan have two children out of wedlock.
Hao claimed that his wife had sexual intercourse with him once in 2017 and rejected him entirely in 2019, without giving any valid reason.
According to SCMP, the husband also said that Xuan had told her their relatives that he was 'too fat' and 'incompetent'.
Hao had filed for a divorce in 20221, but his wife assured him that she would make their relationship work, followed by which he withdrew his petition and also registered the couple's property under Xuan's name.
Hao claimed that despite Xuan's promises, she continued the emotional abuse and started demanding 490.10 TWD ($15) every time he wanted to have intercourse with her or even to talk to her.
According to SCMP, Hao claimed that when he applied for a divorce again, the couple had by that time, not spoken to each other for a period of over two years.
He said that during those two years, they both communicated only through messages and only about important issues.
The couple had given a try at marriage counselling as well that too could not succeed in improving their relationship.
According to SCMP, the bench granted Hao divorce considering that the couple's relationship had turned out to be 'cold and difficult to fix'.
Xuan, who opposed the divorce, had applied to a higher court only to get her plea rejected.
A similar case emerged in Taiwan in 2014, when a woman charged 1,959.42 TWD ($60) to have sexual intercourse with her husband. She demanded the money because the husband wouldn't make any financial contribution towards their family.
According to the publication's report, the couple's children filed a case against their father and demanded him to pay money if he wanted to talk to them.
The couple had dragged their issue to the police station, where the husband finally agreed to pay 19,587.60 TWD ($600).
