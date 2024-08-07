Taiwan court grants man divorce after wife demands money for sex

A Taiwan man has been granted divorce after his wife who opposed the split, kept demanding money every time the couple would have sexual intercourse.

According to a report by South China Morning Post, Taiwan court granted the man named Hao a divorce, after his wife named Xuan, refused to have intercourse with him.

Married in 2014, Hao and Xuan have two children out of wedlock.

Hao claimed that his wife had sexual intercourse with him once in 2017 and rejected him entirely in 2019, without giving any valid reason.

According to SCMP, the husband also said that Xuan had told her their relatives that he was 'too fat' and 'incompetent'.

Hao had filed for a divorce in 20221, but his wife assured him that she would make their relationship work, followed by which he withdrew his petition and also registered the couple's property under Xuan's name.

Hao claimed that despite Xuan's promises, she continued the emotional abuse and started demanding 490.10 TWD ($15) every time he wanted to have intercourse with her or even to talk to her.