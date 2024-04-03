JOIN US
Homeworld

Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years; 4 dead, over 700 injured | In Pics

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake rocked Taiwan on Wednesday, the strongest tremor to hit the island in at least 25 years, killing four people, injuring dozens and sparking a tsunami warning for southern Japan that was later lifted. The government revealed that over 700 individuals had suffered injuries from the seismic event. With the tremor's impact reverberating across the region, reports emerged that 77 people were trapped in the aftermath. As emergency response efforts mobilise to aid those affected, the nation braces itself for the challenging task of recovery and rescue amidst the unfolding crisis.
Last Updated 03 April 2024, 07:02 IST

Taiwan television stations showed footage of buildings at precarious angles in Hualien, where the quake struck just offshore around 8am (0000GMT) as people were going to work and school.

Credit: Reuters Photo

At least 26 buildings have collapsed, more than half in Hualien, with about 20 people trapped and rescue work going on.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The quake had a depth of 15.5 km (9.6 miles), according to Taiwan's Central Weather Administration.

Credit: Wang/via Reuters Photo

Taiwan also issued a tsunami warning, but reported no damage from that, and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii later said the risk of damaging tsunami waves had now largely passed.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A view of a damaged apartment following an earthquake offshore in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

Credit: Reuters

(Published 03 April 2024, 07:02 IST)
World newsEarthquakeTaiwan

