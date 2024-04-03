Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years; 4 dead, over 700 injured | In Pics

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake rocked Taiwan on Wednesday, the strongest tremor to hit the island in at least 25 years, killing four people, injuring dozens and sparking a tsunami warning for southern Japan that was later lifted. The government revealed that over 700 individuals had suffered injuries from the seismic event. With the tremor's impact reverberating across the region, reports emerged that 77 people were trapped in the aftermath. As emergency response efforts mobilise to aid those affected, the nation braces itself for the challenging task of recovery and rescue amidst the unfolding crisis.