Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years; 4 dead, over 700 injured | In Pics

Taiwan television stations showed footage of buildings at precarious angles in Hualien, where the quake struck just offshore around 8am (0000GMT) as people were going to work and school.
At least 26 buildings have collapsed, more than half in Hualien, with about 20 people trapped and rescue work going on.
The quake had a depth of 15.5 km (9.6 miles), according to Taiwan's Central Weather Administration.
Taiwan also issued a tsunami warning, but reported no damage from that, and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii later said the risk of damaging tsunami waves had now largely passed.
A view of a damaged apartment following an earthquake offshore in New Taipei City, Taiwan.
