Homeworld

Taiwan rattled by 5.1 magnitude quake, no immediate reports of damage

The quake briefly shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. The quake had a depth of 31.6 km (19.6 miles), the weather administration said.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 12:37 IST
Published 18 December 2025, 12:37 IST
World newsEarthquakeTaiwan

