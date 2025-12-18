<p>Taipei: A 5.1 magnitude <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=earthquake">earthquake</a> struck 18 km (11 miles) off eastern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Taiwan">Taiwan</a>'s Hualien city on Thursday, the island's weather administration said, with no immediate reports of damage.</p><p>The quake briefly shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. The quake had a depth of 31.6 km (19.6 miles), the weather administration said.</p>.China's Xi tells Trump Taiwan's 'return' key to post-war order, say reports.<p>Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.</p><p>More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999. </p>