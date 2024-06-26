Taiwan reports Chinese 'combat patrol', Beijing vows to hunt independence 'diehards'

Taipei/Beijing: Taiwan's defence ministry said on Wednesday that China had carried out another "joint combat readiness patrol" near the island, as Beijing said it would track down and punish "diehard" independence supporters wherever they are.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has made no secret of its dislike of President Lai Ching-te, whom it views as a "separatist", and staged two days of war games after he took office last month.

Last week, China threatened to execute "diehard" Taiwan independence separatists in extreme cases, a further ramping up of tensions that drew condemnation from Lai and his government, as well as the United States.

Taiwan's defence ministry said that starting at 7 am (2300 GMT) on Wednesday, it had detected 26 Chinese military aircraft, including J-16 fighters, operating to the north, centre and south of Taiwan, carrying out a "joint combat readiness patrol" with Chinese warships.