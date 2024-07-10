Taiwan says Chinese aircraft carrier carrying out drills in Western Pacific

Taipei: Taiwan's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday it had detected 36 Chinese military aircraft flying to the south and southeast of the island heading to the Western Pacific to carry out drills with Chinese aircraft carrier the Shandong.

Democratically governed Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has repeatedly complained over the past four years of stepped up Chinese military activity nearby.

Speaking to reporters at parliament shortly before his ministry announced details of the latest mission by the Shandong, commissioned by China in 2019, Taiwan Defence Minister Wellington Koo said that they had a "full grasp" of the ship's movements.

"It did not pass through the Bashi Channel," he said, referring to the waterway that separates Taiwan from the Philippines and is the usual route Chinese warships and warplanes take when they head into the Pacific.