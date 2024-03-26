Taiwan tests air defences in early morning missile drills

Taipei: Taiwan tested its air defences on Tuesday in early morning drills using surface-to-air missiles, and air, land and naval forces, saying it would continue to intensify training in the face of China's frequent military activities nearby.

Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has complained over the past four years of repeated instances of Chinese air force aircraft and navy ships operating close to and around the island.

Taiwan's air force command said in a brief statement that between 5 am (2100 GMT) and 7 am it had carried out "overall air defence combat plan exercises" using domestically made Sky Bow and US-made Patriot surface-to-air missiles in conjunction with aircraft and navy ships.