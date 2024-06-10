Targeted killing? Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada

She said the family had no idea why he was killed and that they had no indication that he had any ties to organised crime.

Goyal’s brother-in-law, Bawandeap, said the victim was on the phone with his mother, who lives in India, just before he was shot.

“He came back from his gym, (his) daily routine, and he stepped out of his car, and he was shot,” Bawandeap said.

Police arrested four suspects—23-year-old Manvir Basram of Surrey, 20-year-old Sahib Basra of Surrey, 23-year-old Harkirat Jhutty of Surrey, and 20-year-old Keilon Francois of Ontario—shortly after the shooting. They have been charged with first-degree murder, CBC News quoted the police as saying.

In a statement released on Saturday, the homicide unit said authorities were alerted to a vehicle fire shortly after the shooting.