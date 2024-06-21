Tata Steel workers in Britain to begin indefinite strike next month

London: Around 1,500 Tata Steel workers in Britain will begin an indefinite strike from July 8 over the company's plans to close two blast furnaces and cut up to 2,800 jobs, the trade union Unite said on Friday.

The strike action, described by Unite as the first strikes by British steel workers in 40 years, will take place at Tata's Port Talbot and Llanwern sites in Wales.

A spokesperson for Tata Steel said the company was disappointed by Unite's decision, adding that the steelmaking assets were operationally unstable and causing losses of 1 million pounds a day.

"If the safety and stability of our operations are put at risk by this action, we will be forced to accelerate those closure plans," the spokesperson added.