Homeworld

Texas, Missouri judges deny requests to block DOJ from sending poll monitors

Both states are among the 27 that the US Justice Department (DOJ) said it would send staff out to monitor at voting locations, as it has done regularly during national elections.
Reuters
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 09:54 IST

Published 05 November 2024, 09:54 IST
