Thai PM plans visa-free travel, concerts to boost tourism

Bangkok: Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Thursday his government plans to roll out more measures to boost tourism, including incentives to lure global artists to stimulate Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy.

Speaking at a government forum, he said the tourism industry was expected to grow enormously over the next four years, as it recovers from record lows caused by the pandemic.

Srettha also mentioned musician Taylor Swift's highly-anticipated, sold-out concerts in Singapore next month, saying Thailand should aim for similar events.