Thai PM Srettha Thavisin says cannabis to be re-listed as narcotic by end of 2024

Srettha, a property mogul, has voiced his opposition to the recreational use of cannabis since taking office last year, arguing it could exacerbate existing drug abuse problems in Thailand.

Cannabis was decriminalized for medical use in 2018 and recreational use in 2022 under a previous government, leading to rapid growth of small businesses selling cannabis products, which now number in the tens of thousands.

Critics have complained that policies were changed in a haphazard way, with widespread confusion about how to regulate its sale and use, for which there are no laws, only ministerial rules.