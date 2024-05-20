Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5: Political Bigwigs cast their vote

The voting for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is on in different parts of the country. Many politicians stepped out early and have exercised their franchise. Here's a look at the pictures of them.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 07:31 IST
Defence Minister and BJP candidate Rajnath Singh after casting his vote during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Lucknow.

Credit: PTI

BSP Supremo Mayawati after casting her vote for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Lucknow.

Credit: PTI

Union Minister Piyush Goyal shows his inked finger after casting his vote during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

Credit: X/@PiyushGoyal

Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi shows his inked finger after casting his vote during the Gandey assembly seat by-polls, in Giridih district, Jharkhand.

Credit: PTI

BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh.

Credit: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak with his family after casting his vote in Lucknow during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Credit: X/@brajeshpathakup

Union Minister and BJP candidate Smriti Irani after casting her vote during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Amethi.

Credit: PTI

BJP candidate from Faizabad constituency Lallu Singh shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Ayodhya.

Credit: PTI

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde casts his vote at a polling booth in Thane.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray with wife Rashmi Thackeray after casting his vote during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

Published 20 May 2024, 07:31 IST
India NewsBrij Bhushan Sharan SinghIndian PoliticsRajnath SinghPiyush GoyalEknath ShindeSmriti IraniLok Sabha electionsMayawatiLok Sabha Elections 2024

