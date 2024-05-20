Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5: Political Bigwigs cast their vote

Defence Minister and BJP candidate Rajnath Singh after casting his vote during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Lucknow.
BSP Supremo Mayawati after casting her vote for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Lucknow.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal shows his inked finger after casting his vote during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.
Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi shows his inked finger after casting his vote during the Gandey assembly seat by-polls, in Giridih district, Jharkhand.
BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak with his family after casting his vote in Lucknow during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections.
Credit: X/@brajeshpathakup
Union Minister and BJP candidate Smriti Irani after casting her vote during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Amethi.
BJP candidate from Faizabad constituency Lallu Singh shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Ayodhya.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde casts his vote at a polling booth in Thane.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray with wife Rashmi Thackeray after casting his vote during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.
Published 20 May 2024, 07:31 IST