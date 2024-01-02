Thailand approves tax cuts on alcohol, night clubs to boost tourism

Bangkok: Thailand's cabinet has approved a tax cut on alcoholic beverages and entertainment venues to boost tourism, a government spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Taxes on wine will be reduced from 10 per cent to 5 per cent and on spirits from 10 per cent to zero, Chai Wacharonke told reporters, adding that excise tax on entertainment venues will be halved from 10 per cent to 5 per cent.
The tax measures will expire at the end of this year, he said. Thailand in November extended opening hours for entertainment venues by two hours to 4 am for night-time revellers and tourists. Thailand reached its target of 28 million tourists in 2023, government data showed.