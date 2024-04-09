Thailand remains neutral in Myanmar conflict, says foreign minister

Bangkok: Thailand remains neutral in the Myanmar conflict and is able to accept up to 100,000 people displaced by the turmoil, Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara said on Tuesday.

Ahead of a Thai cabinet meeting to discuss the escalating conflict in its neighbouring country, Parnpree urged warring groups to engage in negotiations for peace.

Myanmar is in the throes of an insurgency on multiple fronts, with allied anti-junta groups backed by a pro-democracy parallel government seizing control of several military posts and towns, including parts of a key town on the border with Thailand over the weekend.

The insurgency is the biggest challenge the Myanmar junta has faced since it mounted a coup against an elected government in 2021.

"The situation in Myanmar is crucial to Thailand," Prime Minister Srettha posted on X on Tuesday, adding his government was ready to promote cooperation from all parties to create peace and stability.