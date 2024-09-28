'That's a lot of diamonds': Trump lends name to $100,000 watch

After already having put his name on steaks, digital trading cards and Bibles, former President Donald Trump is marketing a new product. This week, he released Trump Watches, a collection of luxury timepieces that bear his name and try to replicate his signature bling.

"Almost 200 grams of gold and more than 100 real diamonds," Trump said in a video announcing the collection, which he linked to on his social media website, Truth Social.

Trump was referring to the most expensive watch in the collection, the Trump Victory Tourbillon. The 18-karat gold model features a partly skeletonized dial and Trump's engraved signature. It has the word "Trump" on the dial where, say, "Rolex" might ordinarily appear. The price: $100,000.