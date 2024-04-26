'The asylum where they raised me': Monica Lewinsky's dig at Bill Clinton using Taylor Swift song goes viral

Everyone who was around in the late 90s and many others as well know very well who Monica Lewinsky is. For the unversed, the former White House intern and now an activist and a public speaker was involved in a wildly infamous affair with then-US President Bill Clinton, which catapulted her to fame (or infamy?) during the late 90s.

Lewinsky has once again surfaced to the headlines when she decided to take a dig at Clinton once again, this time using a line from the recent Taylor Swift album The Tortured Poets Department.

She posted a picture of the White House from her X handle and captioned it with a line from the song Who's Afraid of Little Old Me: "you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me."