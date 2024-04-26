JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

'The asylum where they raised me': Monica Lewinsky's dig at Bill Clinton using Taylor Swift song goes viral

While some X users lauded Lewinsky for being able to make a joke out of one of the biggest scandals in the US in the last 30 years that directly involved her, others said using the line with the US White House was unfair on her part since it is a national institution.
Last Updated 26 April 2024, 11:25 IST

Follow Us

Everyone who was around in the late 90s and many others as well know very well who Monica Lewinsky is. For the unversed, the former White House intern and now an activist and a public speaker was involved in a wildly infamous affair with then-US President Bill Clinton, which catapulted her to fame (or infamy?) during the late 90s.

Lewinsky has once again surfaced to the headlines when she decided to take a dig at Clinton once again, this time using a line from the recent Taylor Swift album The Tortured Poets Department.

She posted a picture of the White House from her X handle and captioned it with a line from the song Who's Afraid of Little Old Me: "you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me."

While some X users lauded Lewinsky for being able to make a joke out of one of the biggest scandals in the US in the last 30 years that directly involved her, others said using the line with the US White House was unfair on her part since it is a national institution.

"Your ability to have a sense of humor over what they did to you is pretty inspirational," one user wrote.

Another said, "Delete this Marion. It is very, very disrespectful - that is the US Capitol. So regardless of whether you voted for them or not, your constitutional oath of loyalty requires you to support them and not post filth like this. I am shaking with rage"

A law graduate, Lewinsky had begun working in the White House during the first term of the Clinton government. In 1995, the two of them developed a clandestine affair that lasted a little more than one and a half years.

Although Clinton initially denied the charges, he was later held in civil contempt of court and was also impeached.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 April 2024, 11:25 IST)
US newsTaylor SwiftTrendingBill ClintonMonica Lewinsky

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT