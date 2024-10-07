The Electoral College and the 2024 US presidential race

When voters go to the polls to pick a president, they usually only see the names of the presidential and vice-presidential candidates. However, voters are actually voting for a group — or "slate" — of electors.

Nationally, there are a total of 538 electoral votes, or electors, meaning a candidate needs to secure 270 to win.

Electors are typically party loyalists who pledge to support the candidate who gets the most votes in their state. Each elector represents one vote in the Electoral College.

In 2020, President Joe Biden won 306 electoral votes to defeat Trump, who had 232 electoral votes.

The system, mandated by the US Constitution, was a compromise between the nation's founders, who debated whether the president should be picked by Congress or through a popular vote.