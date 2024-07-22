The final days: How Biden and his inner circle blew it

Washington: US President Joe Biden's decision to end his reelection campaign on Sunday followed a series of strategic missteps by his campaign team and White House aides that amplified concerns that the 81-year-old president wouldn't be able to win in November's election, or run the country for another four years.

Biden's halting performance at the June 27 presidential debate against Republican candidate Donald Trump, pushed even some of his closest allies to question whether he could endure a full campaign, and added gasoline to a smoldering Democratic party movement questioning the wisdom of his second term.

Within days, Biden went from the party's figurehead to a liability. He became the first sitting president to stand down from a possible reelection since Lyndon B. Johnson in 1968.

These were some of the key moments that led to Biden's downfall.

The debate coup: April to June

Biden himself set the debate in motion, after he told radio show host Howard Stern in April that he'd debate Trump, despite worries from some of his Democratic allies that a debate might do little to improve his chances or even cast an unflattering light on him.

Some Biden aides thought they had scored a coup in agreeing to a June debate. They worked with broadcaster CNN to shape the rules in what they thought was their favor and agreed on May 15 to two debates, including the first on June 27.

An earlier debate would serve Biden well, some aides thought, convincing voters that there was no other anti-Trump option in the race, but also cushioning the blow of any mediocre performance by the president.

The format - no audience to pump up Trump's punchlines, no third-party candidates, moderators they could trust and a mute button on the microphones- would, they thought, favor Biden's style.

Jet lag - June 4 to 27

Biden flew to Europe twice and to the West Coast over a 14-day period before taking just a few days to rest at his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Biden was tired and dragging by the end of the travel, according to several people who observed him during this period.

He and his aides headed to Camp David for focused prep sessions on June 21, where they peppered Biden with details, then followed up with mock debates for the better part of seven days.

A bad night - June 27

In CNN's Atlanta studios, Biden stumbled over his words and lost his train of thought. His delivery, appearance and voice drew the immediate attention of reporters, who asked his aides for an explanation.

Officials told reporters as the debate was underway some new information: Biden was sick with a cold, they said.

Biden's hoarseness would improve as the debate went on but his disjointed answers took voters, donors and Democratic officials by surprise. One Democratic strategist called it "a disaster."

Trump, 78, repeated a series of well-worn, glaring falsehoods during the 90-minute debate, including claims that he actually had won the 2020 election. Biden failed to refute them, leaving sentences and thoughts unfinished.

Trump jabbed Biden for being incoherent: "I really don't know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don't think he knows what he said."