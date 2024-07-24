The triumphant comeback of the Kamala Harris meme

Now these images have been reversed. Since President Joe Biden bowed out of the race and threw his support to Harris, the familiar old Kamala memes have risen again. It’s their interpretation that has changed.

In the hands of her online fans, Harris’ word salad has been replated as hypnotic internet speak. Her confounding coconut tree quote — “You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you,” she went on to say — now circulates as a symbol of the giddy high produced by her dizzy rise in a destabilised campaign. Her dance moves have been set to Charli XCX songs and filtered through Charli’s lime-green “Brat”-era branding, bathing Harris in her chill hot-mess pop star glow. Even “Kamala Harris is a cop” has been reclaimed, with an exaggerated wink, by supporters eager to fashion it into a winning general-election pitch.

The measure of a candidate’s charisma used to be, “Would you have a beer with her?” Now it’s more like, “Are you willing to spend your evening editing a fancam-style video that sets her idiosyncrasies to pop music so effectively that they produce a pleasant narcotic effect?”

All of it feels like a fun-house mirror to the online energy that vibrates around the other party’s presidential nominee, Donald Trump. The Trump fandom stands ready and willing to spin any potential weakness, up to and including a felony conviction, into a triumphant meme. The MAGA stan proves his loyalty and ingenuity by processing even the gravest concerns into pro-Trump grist, thus maximising his satisfaction at triggering the left. It once seemed as if the Democratic Party could never produce a candidate who could inspire an internet response quite that powerful and strange. Now, improbably, it has.

The mantra of Harris’ online converts — “I’m coconut pilled” — riffs on the symbology of “The Matrix” to signal that their perspective has undergone a reality-altering shift, one with enough chaotic power to upend the presidential race. Part of Harris’ viral energy feels generated by the topsy-turvy motion of the campaign itself. The pent-up excitement at Biden’s decision not to seek a second term, after months of mounting concerns, accrues to her. It helps that the Harris memes booted up shortly after Biden’s disastrous debate. It makes it feel as if the internet manifested her candidacy. Her boosters are now tipsy with their collective power.

The undercurrent to many of the anti-Kamala memes was the accusation that she occasionally appeared smugly unintelligible. One viral supercut, which showed Harris passionately delivering the catchphrase “what can be, unburdened by what has been” over and over again, was circulated by the Republican National Committee before it was reclaimed by Harris supporters. The mild incoherence of her phrasing only makes it more interesting as a hook on TikTok, where fans chop up and remix a candidate’s speech like DJs working a goofy soundboard. Now, in a bizarre reversal, right-wing influencers are trying to imbue Harris’ nonsense with meaning. One has floated the theory on X that the “unburdened” line is “a Marxist and Luciferian incantation, and that’s easily seen.”

The redemption of the “unburdened” meme is also a reaction to the legitimately concerning gibberish generated by the elder statesmen in the race over the past few months. Harris now presides over a post-coherence landscape, one where her occasionally meandering phrasing feels refreshingly low-stakes. It’s a quirk, not an existential threat to American democracy. The “unburdened” supercut shows a candidate who can memorise a line and capably deliver it on command — not something that could be said of Biden, in the end.