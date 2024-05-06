Home
There is no such thing as overcapacity problem, says China President Xi

The Chinese premier is currently in Paris on a two-day state visit.
Reuters
Last Updated : 06 May 2024, 14:21 IST
Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that there was no such thing as "China's overcapacity problem", whether viewed from the perspective of comparative advantage or global market demand, according to China's state-run Xinhua news agency.

China-EU cooperation, in essence, was complementary and mutually beneficial, Xi told French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a trilateral meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

Published 06 May 2024, 14:21 IST
World newsChinaFranceEmmanuel MacronXi Jinping

