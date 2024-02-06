This Valentine's Day, name a cockroach or rat after your ex and this US zoo will feed it to a resident animal

According to the website of the San Antonio Zoo, the 'Cry me a cockroach fundraiser' is offered to the attendees on a yearly basis.

The participants have options to choose from a veggie, a cockroach, or a rodent that they can name after their ex and help themselves deal with their past in a way that could be a true heartbreak healer, the zoo claims.

You can pick a veggie for $5, a cockroach for $10, or a rodent for $25 which would be served as a feast to the animals in the zoo.

Those wanting to let their exes know exactly how they feel will have the opportunity to send a digital Valentine's Day Card to them, informing them that the critter or veggie named after them was devoured by an animal.

There is an upgradable option for $150 where the participant gets a personalised video, showing the animals eating up the chosen option, which can be sent to the exes as well.

All the participants will receive a digital Valentine's Day card showing their support to the zoo.

The zoo's Director Cyle Perez told CNN that last year, they received over 8,000 donations from 30 different countries.

He told the publication, "Right now, we are on track to break last year's record, with ‘Zach’, ‘Ray’ and ‘Adam’ being the most submitted ex-names so far."