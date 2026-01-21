Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

'No ICE, no KKK, no ‌fascist USA': Thousands protest against Trump immigration policies

Recent polls show most Americans disapprove of the use of force by officers with Immigration and ⁠Customs Enforcement and other federal agencies.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 00:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 January 2026, 00:52 IST
World newsDonald Trumpimmigrationimmigration policy

Follow us on :

Follow Us