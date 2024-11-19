Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Thousands protesting New Zealand's Indigenous bill set to march to parliament

The protest is planned to last most of the day with thousands gathering early in a central city park with flags, music played creating an almost festival atmosphere.
Reuters
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 10:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2024, 10:42 IST
World newsNew ZealandParliamentProtests

Follow us on :

Follow Us