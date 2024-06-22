Three dead and 11 injured in shooting at Arkansas grocery store

Three people were killed, and 11 others injured in a shooting Friday morning at a grocery store in central Arkansas, police said.

A shooter opened fire at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce about 11:30 am, the Arkansas State Police said in a statement.

The gunman was shot by police and injured before being taken into custody, police said.

Eleven people, including two law enforcement officers, were injured in the shooting. The officers had injuries that were not life-threatening. Mike Hagar, the director of Arkansas State Police, said at a news conference that the shooter’s injury was not life-threatening.

The conditions of the others who were injured ranged from not life-threatening to “extremely critical, Hagar said.

The motive for the shooting was unclear.

On Friday evening, police identified the shooting suspect as Travis Eugene Posey, 44, of New Edinburg, a community 10 miles southeast of Fordyce.