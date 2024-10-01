Three killed, 15 injured in knife attack at China supermarket on National Day

<p>Beijing/Shanghai: A knife-wielding man killed three persons and injured 15 in an attack at a supermarket in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">China's</a> biggest city <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shanghai">Shanghai</a>, police said on Tuesday, in the latest incident of mass stabbing in the country.</p>.<p>The incident occurred on Monday in Shanghai on the eve of China’s 75th National Day, which is being celebrated on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The police received a report of the incident at 9.47 pm (local time) on Monday and quickly arrived at the scene, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday quoting a police statement.</p>.<p>The attacker, a 37-year-old man surnamed Lin went on a stabbing spree before he was apprehended on the spot after the police arrived.</p>.China's CATL says expects small impact from fire at battery plant, no casualties.<p>Social media here carried the photos of the man armed with a knife going around in the supermarket.</p>.<p>Eighteen victims were immediately sent to a hospital for treatment, the <em>Xinhua</em> report said.</p>.<p>Among them, three died despite rescue efforts and the others did not sustain life-threatening wounds. An investigation is underway.</p>.<p>According to a statement by Shanghai police, Lin was motivated by personal financial disputes and had travelled to Shanghai to “vent his anger”.</p>.<p>Lin's place of origin has not been disclosed by the police.</p>.<p>China, where private gun ownership is illegal for most civilians, faced a spate of mass knife attacks in public places in recent years allegedly by disgruntled or mentally deranged people.</p>.<p>Last night's attack took place as China geared up to celebrate the 75th National Day on Tuesday with a weeklong holiday.</p>.<p>In May, two persons were killed and 21 injured in a knife attack at a hospital in China's Yunnan Province.</p>.<p>In August last year, two persons were killed and seven injured after a man with a history of mental illness attacked people with a knife in a residential district in Yunnan. </p>