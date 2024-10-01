Home
Three killed, 15 injured in knife attack at China supermarket on National Day

The incident occurred on Monday in Shanghai on the eve of China’s 75th National Day, which is being celebrated on Tuesday.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 03:58 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 03:58 IST
World newsChinaCrimeKnife attackshanghai

