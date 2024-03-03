JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Three wanted terrorists killed in security operation in Pakistan's KPK province

The forces seized arms and ammunition, as well as explosive materials from the terrorists.
Last Updated 03 March 2024, 10:32 IST

Follow Us

Peshawar: At least three wanted terrorists were killed by Pakistani security forces in an operation in the restive northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the army said.

A statement from the media wing of the Pakistan Army said the operation that also left four terrorists injured was conducted in the Karak district of Kohat division on prior information about the presence of militants.

The forces seized arms and ammunition, as well as explosive materials from the terrorists, the statement said.

The terrorists were wanted by the law-enforcing agencies in various incidents of terrorism, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 03 March 2024, 10:32 IST)
World newsPakistanKhyber Pakhtunkhwa

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT