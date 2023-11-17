TikTok to prohibit videos promoting bin Laden's 'Letter to America'

TikTok will prohibit content that promotes Osama bin Laden's 2002 letter detailing the former al Qaeda leader's justifications for attacks against Americans, the short-form video app said on Thursday.

Discussions of the 20-year-old letter have spread on the platform this week in the context of debate over the Israel-Hamas war, with some users in the West praising its contents.

The letter, which was written after al Qaeda's attack on the United States that killed nearly 3,000 people, criticized U.S. support for Israel, accused Americans of financing "oppression" of Palestinians, and contained antisemitic comments.