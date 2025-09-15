<p>The United States President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> has decried immigration policy forged under his predecessor, Joe Biden, in the wake of the brutal beheading of an Indian-origin motel manager in Dallas, allegedly by an undocumented Cuban immigrant with a prior criminal record.</p>.<p>Posting on Truth, his social media platform, Trump called the attacker an "Illegal Alien" who should have been deported, blaming what he called lenient policies of Biden for it.</p>.<p>“I am aware of the terrible reports regarding the murder of Chandra Nagamallaiah, a well-respected person in Dallas, Texas, who was brutally beheaded, in front of his wife and son, by an illegal alien from Cuba who should have never been in our country,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Sunday.</p><p>He said the criminal, who is in custody, “will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law. He will be charged with murder in the first degree.”</p><p>The US president added that the accused in the case was previously arrested for “terrible crimes”, including child sex abuse, grand theft auto, and false imprisonment, but was released back into the homeland under “incompetent” former president Biden because Cuba did not want “such an evil person in their country." </p><p>“Rest assured, the time for being soft on these illegal immigrant criminals is over under my watch! Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Border Czar Tom Homan, and many others in my Administration, are doing an incredible job in making America safe again,” he said.</p>.<p>An Indian-origin man was brutally murdered at a motel in the US city of Dallas on Wednesday, September 10. The victim, who has been identified as 50-year-old Chandramouli Nagamalliah, was attacked and beheaded by an employee of the motel. The Dallas police have identified the accused as 37-year-old Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, who has been arrested and charged with capital murder. </p><p>US immigration officials confirmed he was previously detained but released in January 2025 after Cuba refused to accept his deportation. </p><p>Nagamallaiah's funeral took place on September 13 in Flower Mound, Texas, attended by close family and friends.</p> <p><em>With PTI inputs</em></p>