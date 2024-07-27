Town famous for Royal and Hollywood guests is ravaged by wildfires

“The nature of this fire was such that it humbled the humans on the ground,” Richard Ireland, the mayor of Jasper, told reporters in Hinton, Alberta, on Friday. He added that he believed that nothing could have stopped the destruction and that all necessary preparations had been taken.

“We want to be in the mountains,” he said. “We want to be in nature. And that means our community is exposed to the threat of wildfire. There are lots of forested communities in Alberta that are exposed.”

The cause of the wildfires is still unclear.

In the vast mountain park, which attracts about 2.5 million visitors each year, the fire has consumed more than 140 square miles, Parks Canada said. About 20,000 park visitors and 5,000 Jasper residents were evacuated late Monday as ash began raining on the town in advance of the flames.

A team of researchers said last year that climate change has increased the risk of large wildfires in Canada, where the fire season typically runs from March to October. Earlier this year, Canadian wildfires also prompted air quality warnings in places including Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Before returning Friday for a tour of the town, where the fire was still burning, Ireland had said that he was “prepared for the worst.” On the tour, the mayor discovered that his own home was a charred ruin.

Yet there were some glimmers of positive news Friday.

Wildfire fighters from South Africa, Australia and New Zealand are expected to arrive over the weekend to help battle the 577 active blazes in Alberta and neighboring British Columbia. They will join crews that have flown in from other parts of Canada, where wildfires have been relatively scarce this summer.

The Canadian National Railway restarted freight train service through Jasper on Friday, reopening an economically vital corridor between the Pacific Coast and the rest of North America.

Officials said that rain and cooler temperatures had allowed 158 firefighters who remained in Jasper to at least halt the fire’s advance, although no one had any opinion on when it might be brought under control there (hot and dry weather is expected to return on the weekend). And all the town’s water-treatment facilities, its schools, hospital and other important infrastructure have been saved, according to Parks Canada.

“It is a better day,” the mayor said. “I don’t want to say a brighter day, because I want it to get dark and thunder and lightning, rain like crazy.”

The worst-hit areas are largely residential neighborhoods on the west and south sides of the town, according to the parks agency. No one has died or been seriously injured because of the fires.

Ireland cautioned that when residents returned — still several weeks away, officials said — they might find that even if their homes or business buildings had been untouched by fire, they might nevertheless be severely damaged by smoke or water.

“It’s going to be difficult,” he said of the day when the town reopened to its citizens. “The pain that will be felt almost defies description. It is beyond comprehension.”

Jeff Morris, a driver and guide for a tour company in Jasper, told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp., Canada’s public broadcaster, that posts on social media suggested that his house had been saved, while the rest of his subdivision had been destroyed.

It looks like almost an “apocalyptic nightmare,” he told the broadcaster, adding that he was already preparing to help neighbors sort through the remains of their homes. “I’ll help, wherever, wherever my hands are needed. We’ll put the town back together.”