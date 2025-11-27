<p>Beijing: A train ran into a group of railway workers in the southwestern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">Chinese</a> city of Kunming on Thursday, killing 11 and injuring two, officials there said, the country's deadliest <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/train-accident">rail accident</a> in more than a decade.</p><p>The train, which was testing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/earthquake">earthquake</a> detection equipment, hit workers on a curved section of track at the city's Luoyang Town railway station, the officials said.</p><p>The station in Yunnan province has since resumed normal services and the cause of the accident is being investigated, they added in a statement.</p>.Death toll rises to 11 in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur train accident, bodies retrieved from wreckage.<p>Also on Thursday, two railway maintenance workers died after being hit by a train in Deyang in Sichuan, another southwestern Chinese province, Jimu News reported.</p><p>China's rail network is the world's largest, spanning more than 160,000 km (100,000 miles) and racking up billions of trips each year.</p><p>Though praised for its efficiency, it has drawn scrutiny after several high-profile incidents, such as a 2011 crash in the eastern province of Zhejiang that killed 40 and injured 200.</p><p>Nine people were killed in 2021 when a train in the northwestern province of Gansu ran into workers on a section of the Lanzhou-Xinjiang railway. </p>