Transgender man found pregnant during sex-transition, willing to be a father

An Italian transgender man while going through a mastectomy (removal of breasts) during his transition to become a man was found five-months pregnant.
The trans man namely, Marco, had his hysterectomy (removal of uterus) due and was going through an advanced stage of the sex-change, before his pregnancy was noticed at the hospital in Rome.
Marco had already started exhibiting male physical characteristics like additional body hair growth including beard, as reported by The Telegraph.
Reportedly, doctors were also worried about the impact of hormonal changes and possible risks on the uterus due to already received dosage of testosterone.
It is believed that high levels of male and female hormones in a person’s body can also cause multiple cardiological risk.
As the case is the first of its kind in Italy, it raised concerned over the welfare of the baby and effects of therapy on the Macro's developing foetus.
Dr Giulia Senofonte, an endocrinologist, told La Repubblica, who first reported the case, "having discovered the pregnancy the first thing to do is to suspend (hormone) therapy immediately."
“If the halting of the therapy is not immediate, there could be consequences, especially in the first trimester of pregnancy, which is an important time for the development of the baby’s organs.”
Marco, as per the reports, is now willing to keep the pregnancy and give birth to his baby. Interestingly, Marco will biologically be the baby’s mother but will be registered as its father.
Under the Italian law, an abortion after 90 days is only allowed if the pregnancy is a serious threat to the person's health or has a problem with the foetus.