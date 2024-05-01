Troubled by law enforcement actions against protesters at US universities: Top UN human rights official

United Nations/New York: The UN’s top human rights official has voiced concern over “heavy-handed steps” taken to disperse and dismantle pro-Palestinian protests across university campuses in the US, just hours before the New York Police Department arrested and cleared protesters at the prestigious Columbia University.

Hundreds of police officers swept into Columbia University on Tuesday night to end the pro-Palestinian occupation of an administration building and sweep away a protest encampment, acting after the school's president said there was no other way to ensure safety and restore order on campus.

The police cleared 30 to 40 people from inside Columbia University's Hamilton Hall late Tuesday after pro-Palestinian protesters occupied the administration building in New York earlier in the day.

“Freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly are fundamental to society – particularly when there is sharp disagreement on major issues, as there are about the conflict in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said on Tuesday.

Turk said he was troubled by the 'series of heavy-handed steps' taken to disperse and dismantle protests across university campuses in the US.