Trump and Republicans narrow cash gap with Biden and Democrats

Donald Trump's presidential campaign and his Republican Party last month narrowed its cash gap with President Joe Biden's re-election effort, financial disclosures showed on Thursday, as both sides built their war chests ahead of the Nov 5 election.

Trump had $116 million in the bank at the end of May, more than double what it had a month earlier, while the Republican Party, which is raising money together with Trump to support his bid, had $54 million in cash, according to disclosures to the Federal Election Commission.

Their combined $170 million was still roughly $40 million less than the $212 million that Biden and the Democratic Party reported having in the bank, according to a statement they issued ahead of official filings due to the Federal Election Commission.

The gap between the two camps shrank from April, when Biden and his party had a $58 million cash advantage.

Trump's fundraising has surged since then, including during the weeks leading up to his May 30 conviction on charges he falsified business records to cover up a hush money payment to a porn star.

Biden and the Democrats said they raised $85 million in May, compared to $141 million that Trump and the Republicans have reported raising.