Trump appreciates support from Nikki Haley but refuses to take her advice on campaigning

Washington: Republican presidential candidate and former president Donald Trump said he appreciates the support he has received from Indian American and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley but hasn’t taken her advice related to campaigning.

"I fought Nikki (Haley) very hard. I beat her in her own state by legendary numbers. I get along with her fine. I appreciate that she endorsed me," Trump said to reporters at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Thursday.

Trump was responding to questions about a recent interview of Haley in which she said that the Republican presidential nominee should quit whining about his Democratic opponent Vice President Kamala Harris and instead focus on policy issues.

"You can't win on those things. American people are smart. Treat them like they're smart. It's not about her. It's about the American people. Talk to them and let them know you need their vote," Haley told Fox News in an interview.