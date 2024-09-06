Trump calls for an efficiency commission, an idea pushed by Elon Musk

New York: Former President Donald Trump called for the creation of a government efficiency commission in an economic speech in New York on Thursday, adopting a policy idea that was pitched to him by tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Trump said that Musk would also lead the commission, which would conduct an audit of the federal government and recommend “drastic reforms” for cutting waste. He said the commission would save “trillions of dollars.”

In a wide-ranging and sometimes meandering speech that lasted more than an hour, Trump recast his first-term record as an economic miracle and renewed his pitch for lowering taxes and raising tariffs on imports, often disregarding some of the potential implications of his new proposals.

The trade wars that Trump started had painful consequences for American farmers, and the new tariffs that he called for would also likely trigger backlash and retaliation from other countries. Trump claimed that his new tax cuts would be paid for by spurring economic growth, but the 2017 tax cuts he enacted increased the national debt, and his growth projections never panned out.

Trump’s embrace of the concept of a government efficiency commission — a favorite Washington solution for delaying dealing with hard problems — comes as he is trying to define how his stewardship of the economy would differ from that of his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris. He has assailed her economic vision as one that would saddle the economy with wasteful spending and burdensome regulations.

During his speech, Trump also vowed to eliminate 10 existing government regulations for every new regulation added under his potential new administration. Trump — who during his presidency issued an executive order vowing a similar two-for-one rule — argued that the cost of regulations was being passed onto consumers.

Trump advisers said it was not yet clear how a government efficiency commission would be staffed. But having Musk lead such a commission could pose potential conflicts of interest. His rocket company, SpaceX, has contracts from the federal government. And his car company, Tesla, has benefited from tax credits and government incentives meant to spur the production and adoption of electric vehicles.

Trump, in his address to the Economic Club of New York on Thursday, also made the case for a repeal of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which was President Joe Biden’s signature climate and tax legislation.

On tax policy, Trump said that he would lower the corporate tax rate to 15 per cent from 21 per cent. However, companies would be eligible for that reduction, he said, only if they make their products in the U.S.

Trump previously cut the rate from 35 per cent in 2017. Harris has proposed raising it to 28 per cent.

And on trade, Trump signaled that another aggressive round of protectionist measures would be in store for companies that do not produce their goods in the US He branded these “smart tariffs” as a way to shield domestic industries from foreign competition and insisted that they would not fuel inflation.