Trump election interference case: Georgia judge allows prosecutor to remain

A judge in Georgia overseeing Donald Trump's election interference case on Friday declined to remove the prosecutor who brought the charges over an undisclosed relationship she had with a top deputy.

The ruling by Judge Scott McAfee is a blow to the former US president and Republican candidate to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden. Trump has sought to delay trials in the four criminal cases he faces until after the November election.

McAfee's decision caps a tumultuous two months for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, whose relationship with the special prosecutor she appointed to lead the case was revealed in a January court filing by a Trump co-defendant.