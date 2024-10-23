Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump prefers dictator approach, former chief of staff says

John Kelly, a retired US Marine Corps general, served as Trump's White House chief of staff between 2017 and 2019.
Reuters
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 14:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 14:23 IST
World newsUS newsDonald TrumpUS Presidential Electionsdictator

Follow us on :

Follow Us