Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump ready for second stage of sanctions on Russia over Ukraine conflict

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that additional economic pressure by the United States and Europe could prompt Russian President Vladimir Putin to enter peace talks with Ukraine.
Last Updated : 07 September 2025, 16:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 September 2025, 16:57 IST
World newsRussiaDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us