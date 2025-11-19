'Tally is now 60': Congress takes a jibe at Modi government after Trump repeats 'India-Pakistan' peace broker claim

<p>The Congress on Wednesday took a jibe at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=pm%20modi">Narendra Modi </a>government after US President<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=donald%20trump"> Donald Trump</a> repeated his claim that he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan in May. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=congress">Congress</a> general secretary, in-charge, communication, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=jairam%20ramesh">Jairam Ramesh</a>, took to X, claiming that Trump had now reiterated about him stopping the conflict for the 60th time. </p>.'Things happened': Donald Trump defends Saudi Arabian Crown Prince over journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder.<p>"Just when it appeared that the claims had stopped, President Trump has reminded the world again." At a meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince in Washington yesterday, Trump reiterated his claim that he had intervened to ensure <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=operation%20sindoor">Operation Sindoor</a> was halted, Ramesh said on X.</p><p>"Of course, he has said this earlier in Saudi Arabia itself as well as in Qatar, Egypt, UK, Netherlands, and Japan apart from in many other press interactions. The tally is now 60," Ramesh added. </p><p>In his bilateral meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince, Trump said, "I've stopped actually eight wars. Have another one to go with, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. I'm a little surprised at Putin. It's taken longer than I thought, but we stopped India and Pakistan. Wish I could go through the list. You know the list better than I do." </p><p>"I'm very proud. And I stopped one that was almost ready to start again. You know, there's one that was ready to start, and they're doing very well. So, it all took place right here in the Oval Office, whether by telephone or whether they came in, many of these leaders have come in, and, you know, they signed their peace deals right here in the Oval Office," Trump said.</p><p>On May 10, Trump had first announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire after a long night of talks mediated by Washington. He has repeated his claim several times that he helped ease tensions between the two countries.</p><p>However, India has consistently denied any party's intervention.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>