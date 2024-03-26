Trump says Hamas' Oct 7 attack was horrible, but Israel should wrap up war

The Oct. 7 attack sparked the war in Gaza that has raged for nearly half a year. Israel says its offensive will continue until Hamas is destroyed and its hostages in Gaza are released.

Israel's intent to expand its operation into the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians are sheltering, has caused a rift with the Biden administration, which has said that doing so would be a mistake.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said he will not send a delegation to discuss the planned Rafah operation to Washington after the United States refrained from vetoing a UN Security Council proposal calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Trump was also asked how he would have reacted had his family been victims of Hamas' rampage.

"I would say I would act very much the same way as you did. You'd have to be crazy not to. Only a fool would not do that. That was a horrible attack," he said. "It bothers me so much when I see people, they don't talk about Oct. 7 anymore, they talk about how aggressive Israel is."

The Hamas-led attack killed 1,200 people and resulted in more than 250 being taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies. Since then, Israel’s assault on Gaza has killed more than 32,000 people, according to Hamas-run health authorities in Gaza.