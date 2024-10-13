Home
Trump says he spoke with Netanyahu 'like two days ago'

'Like two days ago and he came to my house in Florida, Mar-a-Lago with his wife who was lovely,' The former president said. Trump had met with Netanyahu at his resort in Palm Beach, Florida, in July.
Reuters
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 15:42 IST

Published 13 October 2024, 15:42 IST
