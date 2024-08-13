Trump says he will go back to Butler, where he was shot, in October; praises Kim Jong Un and Putin

Ahead of Monday's event, Musk had written: "Am going to do some system scaling tests tonight & tomorrow in advance of the conversation." X did not respond to requests for details or evidence of the alleged cyberattack.

Musk spent much of the early part of the interview lauding Trump for his bravery during the attempt on his life, when his ear was struck by a bullet.

Trump, in turn, said he will go back in October to Butler, Pennsylvania, where he survived an assassination attempt on July 13.

Musk, the world's richest person, announced his support for Trump shortly after the shooting. He backed Democratic President Joe Biden in 2020 but has tacked rightward since.

As the conversation unfolded, Trump delivered his usual mix of grievances, exaggerated claims and personal attacks, with Musk offering occasional encouragement.

Trump claimed without evidence that Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if he were still president and praised Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un - all authoritarian strongmen - as at the "top of their game."

He also expressed anger that Vice President Kamala Harris had been swapped in for Biden on the Democratic ticket.

"She hasn't done an interview since this whole scam started," Trump said, claiming falsely that Biden dropping off the ticket was a "coup." Trump had been leading Biden in many polls of battleground states likely to be critical to the outcome of the Nov. 5 election, but is now trailing Harris in some of the same states.

In an interview that was light on policy detail, Trump also appeared to praise Musk for firing workers.

"You're the greatest cutter. I mean, I look at what you do. You walk in, you just say: ‘You want to quit?’ They go on strike - I won't mention the name of the company - but they go on strike. And you say: 'That's okay, you’re all gone.'"

Trump Back on X

The interview provided an opportunity for Trump to seize the limelight at a time when his campaign is facing new headwinds.

Harris has erased Trump's lead in opinion polls and energized Democratic voters with a series of high-energy rallies since she replaced Biden as the party's candidate three weeks ago. Her momentum could get another boost from the Democratic National Convention next week in Chicago.

Trump returned to X, formerly known as Twitter, with a series of posts on Monday for the first time in a year, reviving an account that had served as a main method of communication in previous campaigns and his four years in the White House, including his followers' Jan. 6 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump's access to his account, @realDonaldTrump, was restored a month into Musk's ownership of X after being suspended by the platform's previous owners following the Jan. 6 attack, citing concerns he would incite violence.

Trump frequently posts on his Truth Social platform, which was launched in February 2022, but his posts there reach a much smaller audience than on X.

Musk backs Trump

Musk, who heads electric car company Tesla, has echoed Trump's false claims about voter fraud and Biden's immigration policies.

Musk has started an external super PAC spending group to support Trump's campaign. The political action committee is now under investigation in Michigan for possible violations of state laws on gathering voter information.

Trump, a longstanding critic of electric vehicles, shifted gears after Musk's endorsement.

"I'm for electric cars. I have to be, because Elon endorsed me very strongly. So I have no choice," Trump said at an early August rally.

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fein, campaigning in support of Harris, called Trump a "sellout."

The Biden administration has worked to popularize electric vehicles through tax breaks and other support as part of its broader goal of reducing carbon emissions blamed for climate change.

Republicans in Congress, including Trump's running mate Senator JD Vance, have opposed those subsidies.