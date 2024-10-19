Home
Trump says he would impose tariffs on China if China went into Taiwan

China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control. Taiwan strongly objects to China's sovereignty claims.
Reuters
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 01:48 IST

Published 19 October 2024, 01:48 IST
World newsChinaUS newsTaiwanDonald Trump

