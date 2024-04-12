Explained | Are migrants fuelling violent crime like Trump says?

• A meta-analysis of more than fifty studies on the link between immigration and crime between 1994 and 2014 found there was no significant relationship between the two. • The researchers subsequently studied all aspects of the issue in a book published last year that came to similar results.

"Law-Abiding Immigrants: The Incarceration Gap Between Immigrants and the US-born, 1870–2020," by Ran Abramitzky, economics professor at Stanford University and four other researchers. The 2024 working paper was published by the National Bureau of Economic Research. • The study, which used US Census data, found immigrants had lower incarceration rates than the US-born over a 150-year period.

"Comparing crime rates between undocumented immigrants, legal immigrants, and native-born US citizens in Texas," by Michael Light, sociology professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and two other researchers. The 2020 study was published in the peer-reviewed Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

* The report, which used data from the Texas Department of Public Safety between 2012-2018, found a lower felony arrest rate for immigrants in the US illegally compared to legal immigrants and native-born US citizens and no evidence of increasing criminality among immigrants.

* Light published a study in 2017 that found illegal immigration does not increase violent crime. The study used data from all 50 US states and Washington, D.C., from 1990-2014. A separate study found no link between increased illegal immigration and drunk-driving deaths.

Cato Institute research by Alex Nowrasteh and others

* The libertarian think tank has published multiple reports that show immigrants in the country commit crimes at lower rates than the native-born. In a recent USA Today op-ed, Nowrasteh previewed new research that found immigrants in the US illegally in Texas were about 26 per cent less likely to be convicted of homicide than native-born Americans from 2013-2022.