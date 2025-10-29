Menu
Homeworld

Trump says US blocks him from running for third term

"If you read it, it's pretty clear, I'm not allowed to run it's too bad," Trump told reporters on route to South Korea.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 04:01 IST
Published 29 October 2025, 04:01 IST
World newsUSADonald Trump

