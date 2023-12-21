Trump urges US Supreme Court not to expedite 2020 immunity claim

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged the US Supreme Court to reject a request by federal prosecutors to immediately review his claim that he cannot be prosecuted for trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

Trump made the court filing in response to an extraordinary request by US Special Counsel Jack Smith that if granted would put Trump's claim of criminal immunity before the justices even as a lower court races to rule on the issue.

Trump asked the justices to reject Smith's request for the Supreme Court to weigh in before the lower appeals court does, which could bog down the legal process and delay the start of his trial, currently set for March.

Prosecutors have accused Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, of attempting to obstruct Congress and defraud the US government through schemes to reverse Democratic President Joe Biden's November 2020 election win.