Trump vows to end Ukraine war as he meets with Zelenskyy

"We have a very good relationship (with Zelenskiy), and I also have a very good relationship, as you know, with President Putin," Trump said. "And I think if we win, I think we're going to get it resolved very quickly," he added, referring to the November 5 US presidential election.

Trump's meeting with Zelenskyy comes after he criticized the Ukrainian leader on the campaign trail and expressed doubts the US ally can win its war with Russia.

Zelenskyy, who is in the United States for the UN General Assembly, met on Thursday with Democratic President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate in the Nov. 5 election.