Trump's Allies Say They'll Enforce the Comstock Act. Believe Them.

Many were shocked when the Supreme Court overturned Roe two years ago, but as Smith, the former vice president of Planned Parenthood of Minnesota, told me, they shouldn't have been, because the right made no secret of its objectives. There is something similar going on with Comstock. "Believe them when they tell us what they want to do, because they will do it if they're given half a chance," she said.

But getting people to believe them is a challenge. A substantial number of voters in swing states don't even understand the role Trump played in Roe's demise: According to a New York Times poll released last month, 17% of them blame Biden, since the ruling happened during his presidency. In Rolling Stone, Anat Shenker-Osorio, a senior adviser to the progressive Research Collaborative, wrote that in surveys and focus groups, disaffected Democrats and swing voters are appalled when they learn of Project 2025's agenda, including on abortion. But a mere 21% of them think Republicans will actually carry it out it if they take back power. And they wonder, if the danger of Project 2025's policies is so acute, "why Democrats don't seem to be speaking out about them or fighting back."

A messaging bill like Smith's Stop Comstock Act cannot on its own awaken the electorate to what's in store for us if a second Trump victory sweeps his emboldened Christian nationalist allies into power. But it can be part of a campaign to communicate the election's stakes. Smith knows that her bill won't get 60 votes to overcome a filibuster; this is a Senate, after all, where all but two Republicans voted against the Right to Contraception Act this month. But, she says, her bill is "such a clear organizing tool for showing people, including people who live in states like mine, or Nevada, for example," that even if their reproductive rights are protected now by state law, a future Trump administration could "wipe that away."