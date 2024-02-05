Turkey earthquake survivors struggle to rebuild their lives one year on

Hatay, Turkey: Abdullah Yanar planted flowers in front of his container home to make it feel more like a real home for his family, who have been living in temporary shelters in southern Turkey since last year's devastating earthquake.

The 7.8-magnitude quake that struck last February, modern Turkey's deadliest, killed several of Yanar's relatives and damaged his apartment, forcing him and his wife, daughter and son to move first into a tent then to one container home after another.

"Thank God we have a roof over our heads. But it is a bit difficult to live in a container with two children," Yanar said in his home in Hatay, the province hardest hit by the quake that cut across southern Turkey and northern Syria.